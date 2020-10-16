TNT faces real test vs San Miguel in marquee bubble matchup

TNT and San Miguel clash on Friday in a marquee match in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

The Tropang GIGA and the Beermen face off at 6:45 p.m. right after the match-up between Terrafirma and Rain or Shine at 4 p.m.

TNT aims to take the solo lead in the team standings in its game against San Miguel, which suffered an 87-83 loss to Rain or Shine on Tuesday.

Head coach Bong Ravena said they are not complacent heading into the contest against the Beermen, who have an even 1-1 win-loss record.

“They are a champion team and they know how to play. Sa amin lang is kailangan ‘yung team namin is how to come out with a good game against San Miguel,” said Ravena.

The Tropang GIGA are coming off impressive victories in which two players put up sterling performances, the first of which was the 45-point explosion of RR Pogoy.

Bobby Ray Parks, meanwhile, followed Pogoy’s effort with 40 markers in the Tropang GIGA’s 112-101 win over Terrafirma last Tuesday.

San Miguel coach Leo Austria said he is expecting all their opponents to go all out especially with June Mar Fajardo still out recovering from his right tibia injury.

“I think every team ‘yun ang feeling nila against San Miguel. It's easier to beat San Miguel because we don't have June Mar Fajardo,” he said.

Rain or Shine goes for win No. 2 when the Elastopainters clash with Terrafirma Dyip at 4 p.m.