TNT clashes with J&T again in PBA 3x3 title match

TNT and J&T arranged another showdown with a PBA 3x3 leg title at stake.

The Tropang Giga and Express disposed of their respective semifinal foes to reach the Leg 2 championship of the halfcourt game's Second Conference Season 2 on Sunday at Robinsons Malabon.

The Express behind the nine points of Joseph Sedurifa ousted Barangay Ginebra, 21-18, while Almond Vosotros scored 11 points in the Tropang Giga's 21-17 win over Cavitex.

TNT twice beat J&T in two previous leg finals during the First Conference.

The scores

Semis 1

J&T (21) - Sedurifa 9, Datu 4, Rono 4, Hayes 4.

Ginebra (18) - Cu 10, Aurin 4, Gumaru 2, Villamor 4

Semis 2

TNT (21) - Vosotros 11, Flores 8, Acuno 4, Exciminiano 0.

Cavitex (17) - Napoles 7, Galanza 6, Saldua 3, Fajardo 1.

