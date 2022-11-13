Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    TNT clashes with J&T again in PBA 3x3 title match

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Joseph Sedurifa and the Express get another shot at the title against the Tropang Giga.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    TNT and J&T arranged another showdown with a PBA 3x3 leg title at stake.

    The Tropang Giga and Express disposed of their respective semifinal foes to reach the Leg 2 championship of the halfcourt game's Second Conference Season 2 on Sunday at Robinsons Malabon.

    See Arvin Tolentino says Gilas training has done his game a world of good

    The Express behind the nine points of Joseph Sedurifa ousted Barangay Ginebra, 21-18, while Almond Vosotros scored 11 points in the Tropang Giga's 21-17 win over Cavitex.

    TNT twice beat J&T in two previous leg finals during the First Conference.

      The scores
      Semis 1
      J&T (21) - Sedurifa 9, Datu 4, Rono 4, Hayes 4.
      Ginebra (18) - Cu 10, Aurin 4, Gumaru 2, Villamor 4

      Semis 2
      TNT (21) - Vosotros 11, Flores 8, Acuno 4, Exciminiano 0.
      Cavitex (17) - Napoles 7, Galanza 6, Saldua 3, Fajardo 1.

