TnT braces for showdown vs Platinum Karaoke in potential title preview

TNT Tropang Giga’s winning ways appeared to be rubbing off even on its 3x3 team.

The quartet of Jeremiah Gray, Samboy De Leon, Almond Vosotros, and Lervin Flores won all of their three games in the opening day of the PBA Lakas Ng Tatlo tournament at the Ynares Sports Arena.

The Tropang Giga currently holds a 3-0 record in Pool A for a tie at the top with fellow unbeaten Platinum Karaoke.

The two teams dispute the no. 1 spot on the final day of the eliminations Sunday, though both are already assured of a berth in the knockout stage along with the Purefoods TJ Titans (2-2).

TnT’s 5-on-5 team just recently bagged the Philippine Cup championship by making short work of Magnolia in the finals, 4-1.

Its 3x3 side is currently on track of duplicating the same feat.

The Tropang Giga, handled by lady coach Mau Beler, earlier disposed Limitless Appmasters, 21-9, in their first outing as Vosotros took care of offense with 12 points.

Then they extended their mastery of the Purefoods franchise by outplaying the Titans at half-court, 20-16, before capping Day 1 of the opener with a 21-18 win over winless Zamboanga Valientes in the final match of the hectic 17-game schedule.

De Leon finished with 10 points and hit the long ball to claim the victory.

