TNT welcomes back coach Chot with close win over Terrafirma

TNT Tropang Giga welcomed back returning coach Chot Reyes in a big way, pulling off a 86-79 win over Terrafirma to start their PBA Philippine Cup campaign on Saturday.

The Tropang Giga had a sluggish start at the Ynares Sports Arena, but once they settled down, they finally imposed their superiority over the Dyip and gifted Reyes the victory in his first game back in the league - and with the franchise - since 2012.

Veteran Jayson Castro led TnT with 17 points, while Troy Rosario had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The loss spoiled the pro debut of top overall pick Joshua Munzon, who struggled with his shooting and went 3-of-15 from the floor to finish with six points.

Reyes later admitted it was kind of weird being back on the sidelines.

“I really didn’t know anymore how to prepare for the game, the routine, especially now that there are a lot of restrictions. It was weird in that sense,” said Reyes in the post-game interview.

Despite the victory, the only five-time winner of the Baby Dalupan Coach of the Year trophy said there are a lot more room for him and Tropang Giga to learn together especially after the Dyip battled back from 22 points down to threaten at 84-79 in the final two minutes of play.

"They (Dyip) beat us in the effort department especially in the fourth quarter," Reyes acknowledged.

With Munzon off to a bad start, the Dyip went to veteran Aldrich Ramos for the scoring punch as the big men topscored for 17 points, including 3-of-4 from deep.

Rashawn McCarthy and Andreas Cahilig added 13 and 12, with Cahilig a perfect 4-of-4 from beyond the arc.

The scores

TNT (86) -- Castro 17, Erram 15, Rosario 14, Pogoy 10, Marcelo 9, Williams 7, Khobuntin 6, Reyes 5, Montalbo 3, Alejandro 0, Heruela 0, Mendoza 0.

Terrafirma (79) -- Ramos 17, McCarthy 13, Cahilig 12, Tiongson 10, Adams 7, Munzon 6, Laput 6, Alolino 2, Rosser 2, Gabayni 2, Calvo 0, Balagasay 0.

Quarterscores: 17-20; 45-33; 71-59; 86-79.

