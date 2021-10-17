TNT wallops San Miguel in Game 7, reaches PBA Finals vs Magnolia

TNT snatched the last finals seat in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup after outclassing San Miguel in Game Seven, 97-79, on Sunday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

RR Pogoy waxed hot in the second half, bouncing back from his offensive struggle in Game 6 as the Tropang GIGA earned the right to face Magnolia in a best-of-seven playoff, averting an all-San Miguel Corp. finale.

Pogoy's second-half explosion preserved the efforts of rookie Mikey Williams and veteran Kelly Williams in the first half where TNT began to widen the gap and take control of an intense and bruising showdown.

Troy Rosario and Poy Erram joined the fray in the final quarter to help the Tropang GIGA seal the win and bring former Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes to the finals in his comeback conference as TNT coach.

The loss eliminated San Miguel from title contention for the second season in a row after a run of five straight all-Filipino championships.

