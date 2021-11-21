TNT completes season double by ruling maiden PBA 3x3 leg

FROM 5-on-5 to 3x3, TnT Tropang Giga just showed its championship pedigree.

The Tropang Giga turned back the Meralco Bolts, 21-18, to win the maiden leg of the PBA Lakas Ng Tatlo 3x3 tournament on Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena.

The victory was worth P100,000 and rewarded lady coach Mau Belen her first major career title.

It also came almost a month after TnT bagged the Philippine Cup championship to end a six-year title drought.

Jeremiah Gray finished with 11 points, including four straight as TnT moved closer to the title, before Almond Vosotros dealt the final blow by sinking the second of his two free throws.

Samboy De Leon contributed four points, Vosotros with three, and Lervin Flores two for the Tropang Giga, who finished their campaign unbeaten in seven games.

"It was tough, but we never imagined that we will win it all. We never imagined we will never lose one game," said Belen afterwards.

Tonino Gonzaga finished with a team-high of eight points for Meralco, which went home with P50,000.

Meanwhile, Purefoods TJ Titans again banked on the hot hands of Joseph Eriobu to clinch third place after a 22-16 win over Platinum Karaoke.

The scores:

Battle for third place

Purefoods (22) - Eriobu 8, Javelona 7, Mendoza 7, Acuna 0.

Platinum Karaoke (16) - Dechavez 10, Andrada 4, Dehesa 1, Alabanza 1.

Finals

TNT 21 - Gray 11, De Leon 4, Flores 2, Vosotros 3.

Meralco 18 - Gonzaga 8, Sedurifa 7, Maiquez 2, Batino 1.

