    Sun, Dec 12
    PBA

    TNT edges out Ginebra to keep quarterfinals streak alive

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    Almond Vosotros and the Tropang Giga make it to the round of eight again.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    TNT Tropang Giga caught the last quarterfinal berth in Leg 5 of the PBA 3x3 tournament after ousting Barangay Ginebra, 21-10, in a sudden-death match on Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena.

    Almond Vosotros paced the Tropang Giga with nine points while Samboy De Leon added seven as the team kept its streak of entering the knockout stage for the fifth straight time.

    The sudden-death became necessary after the two emerged the third best teams in their respective groups.

    The Tropang Giga, the maiden leg champion, will meet top seed and Leg 4 winner Purefoods in the quarterfinals.

    Lervin FloresLervin Flores rises for a shot over Dennice Villamor.

    Other matches in the knockout stage include Terrafirma versus Pioneer Pro Tibay, Leg 2 champion Meralco against San Miguel, and Platinum Karaoke opposite Limitless Appmasters.

    The scores

    TNT (21) - Vosotros 9, De Leon 7, Flores 3, Javier 2.

    Ginebra (10) - Cabahug 5, Go 3, Villamor 2, Cunanan 0.

