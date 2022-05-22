TNT emerges Leg 1 winner anew, beats Ginebra in 3x3 final

FOR the third straight conference, TNT ruled the opening leg of the PBA 3x3 tournament.

Samboy De Leon spearheaded the Tropang Giga’s title drive as they beat Barangay Ginebra, 18-15, in the finale of Leg 1 of the third conference on Sunday at the Robinsons Magnolia.

De Leon had a team-high seven points, while new acquisition Gryann Mendoza added five for TNT, winner of the opening leg of both the first and second conferences.

The Tropang Giga, a 21-13 winner over Purefoods in the semifinals, bagged the top prize of P100,000.

Playing first time for the Kings, Leo De Vera had seven points as the team settled for another runner-up finish worth P50,000 after losing regulars Encho Serrano, Jolo Go, and Jayson David to the PBA Draft.

The Kings turned back Meralco in the semis, 13-10.

In the battle for third, Joseph Erioubu and Pao Javelona combined for half of Purefoods’ output as the Giants nipped Meralco, 19-17.

Eriobu finished with nine and Javelona added eight to help the team garnered the P30,000 prize money.

The scores

Third place

Purefoods (19) – Eriobu 9, Javelona 8, Bonsubre 1, Mendoza 1.

Meralco (17) – Sedurifa 7, Maiquez 6, Sabellina 3, Batino 1.

Finals

TNT (18) – De Leon 7, Mendoza 5, Vosotros 4, Exciminiano 2.

Ginebra (15) – De Vera 7, Villamor 4, Gozum 3, Cabahug 1.

