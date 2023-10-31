TNT beats Cavitex to complete hat-trick of PBA 3x3 titles

TNT just keeps piling record after record in the PBA 3x3.

On Tuesday, the Triple Giga became the first team to win a third straight leg title in a single conference after making short work of Cavitex Braves, 21-12, at the Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces.

Main man Almond Vosotros nailed the go-ahead basket and the game-winner during the Leg 3 finals that netted TNT a total of P300,000 so far in the Second Conference of Season 3.

Vosotros had a game-high 12 points. His deuce with 6:20 to go sparked a 6-0 run for a 12-6 lead, and his final 2 clinched the title for the franchise in the last 11 seconds.

The milestone is just the latest achievement for the telecommunication franchise, which only last season completed the first grand slam in the young history of the half-court game.

The leg title was also the 16th overall for TNT, the most by any team since the 3x3 tournament was first held in November 2021.

Chester Saldua added four points, while Ping Exciminiano and Gryann Mendoza combined for five points as the team of coach Mau Belen emerged undefeated in five games.

Marion Magat finished with six points to lead Cavitex, which finished runner-up behind TNT for the second time in the last three legs.

The finish earned the Braves of coach Kyles Lao P50,000 in prize money.

TNT took care of Northport in the quarterfinals, 18-15, and eked out a 21-18 win over Pioneer Elastoseal in the semifinals.

Cavitex on the other hand, turned back Purefoods, 20-14, to advance to the semis, where it beat out Meralco, 21-19, in a thrilling finish for a seat in the championship round opposite TNT.

In the battle for third place, Meralco earned P30,000 following a 21-16 win over Pioneer Elastoseal.

The scores:

Third place

Meralco (21) – Sedurifa 11, Manday 6, Caduyac 2, Manlangit 2.

Pioneer Elastoseal (16) – Morido 8, Mocon 4, Villamor 3, Baltazar 1.

Finals

TNT (21) – Vosotros 12, Saldua 4, Exciminiano 3, Mendoza 2.

Cavitex (12) – Magat 6, Ighalo 4, Gonzaga 1, Galanza 1.

