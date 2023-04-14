TNT, Barangay Ginebra gun for 2-1 series lead in Governors' Cup finals

BARANGAY Ginebra and TNT go for a 2-1 series lead in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup finals on Friday night at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Ginebra vs TNT Game 3 preview

The Gin Kings face the Tropang GIGA at 5:45 p.m. in Game Three at the Big Dome.

Both teams are back to square one after TNT evened the series on Wednesday with the Tropang GIGA taking the win, 95-82, on Wednesday.

TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa is hoping that his players will maintain their level of play from Game Two where they shot 15 threes and held Ginebra import Justin Brownlee to just 12 points on a career-worst 18 percent shooting from the field.

Stepping up to the front is TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who had 23 points, 19 rebounds, and nine assists in Game Two while also responsible for guarding Brownlee for majority of the contest.

“I know that he still has a lot left in his tank,” said Lastimosa. This is a long series. He was saying ‘Man, I’m tired in practice’ but I said this is going to be a long series. Hats off to the guys for committing in the things that we did.”

Hollis-Jefferson said he will do everything in order for TNT to win a championship – a first for him in his professional career if the achievement is reached.

“I want to win. If he (Lastimosa) needs me to guard Justin the whole, other guys step up and score more, facilitate more, I’m cool. I’ve been a defender my whole life. There’s nothing for me to turn off in scoring or turn it up more. It’s just about adjusting to what we need in the moments,” said Hollis-Jefferson.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The TNT import added he also didn’t want to get ahead of himself as the focus remains in Game Three.

“I’m looking at what’s in front of us. We can have the same mindset that it is a long series. But Nick Saban, the Alabama football head coach, he always talks about breaking down the game into increments. The next game is Game Three. We are going to break it down, quarter by quarter,” said Hollis-Jefferson.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Cone hopes that his wards will bounce back from the defeat, saying that he didn’t see the fire on his players during the match.

“We have to play with a little more discipline and come out with a little bit more fire than we did [in Game Two],” said Cone. “We’re certainly disappointed, no doubt about it.”

“But it’s a series and it’s not one game. When you lose by one point, when you lose by 15 points, you lose by 30 points, it’s all just about losing,” said Cone.