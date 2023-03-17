TNT, Ginebra battle for No. 1 spot in PBA Governors' Cup quarterfinals

TNT and Barangay Ginebra look to secure the No. 1 position in the quarterfinals of the PBA Governors’ Cup in their clash on Friday at the Philsports Arena.

PBA schedule today March 17

The Tropang GIGA face the Gin Kings at 5:45 p.m. in the second game of the final elimination round playdate of the conference.

Holding a 9-1 win-loss record entering the match, the Tropang GIGA only need to win against the Gin Kings to take the top spot in the team standings.

But TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa said grabbing the number one spot won’t be their main focus.

“No. 1 or No. 2, it doesn’t really matter for me. It’s just nice to win over Ginebra but again, it’s still the eliminations. Even if we win over Ginebra, it doesn’t mean that we are going to go deep into the playoffs,” said Lastimosa.

“What I’m trying to say is that it’s just one game. Nagkataon lang na Ginebra ‘yun. I’m sure it’s going to be a nice game to watch and play in,” he added.

TNT is on a seven-game winning streak, defeating NorthPort, 134-110, last Wednesday even with a lengthy hiatus following their EASL participation and the PBA All-Star Weekend.

Ginebra, on the other hand, is still in contention for the top seed with its 8-2 win-loss record. But the Gin Kings must won by four points or more in order to secure the No. 1 position.

Like TNT, Ginebra is on a winning streak after it defeated Terrafirma, 109-104, last March 8 for its fifth consecutive victory.

In the first game, San Miguel looks to be in contention for that No. 1 slot as it faces Rain or Shine at 3 p.m.

The Beermen, at 8-2, can clinch the first seed with a win over Rain or Shine and a victory by Barangay Ginebra over TNT by three points or less.

San Miguel is coming off a 120-106 win over NLEX in its first game since June Mar Fajardo suffered an MCL injury during the Beermen’s campaign in the EASL.

Rain or Shine (2-8) tries to close the eliminations with a win and serve as the spoiler in their bid to end a four-game losing skid.