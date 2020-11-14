TNT eyes semis as streaking Alaska eager to spoil party

TNT seeks for a seat in the semifinals on Saturday when it takes on Alaska in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

The Tropang Giga and the Aces clash at 4 p.m.

The Bong Ravena-coached Tropang Giga will vie for a semifinal berth after ending up at third in the elimination round with a 7-4 win-loss card. However, TNT will enter the playoffs on a losing note after the Tropang Giga bowed to Rain or Shine, 80-74, last November 10.

If there was any consolation from the defeat, it was that TNT was able to rest Jayson Castro as he is nursing a calf injury in the match that was relatively a no-bearing one as the Tropang Giga were already assured of a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals entering the ballgame.

Ryan Reyes, one of the veterans of the squad, also sat out the game.

Meanwhile, Alaska hopes to ride in its momentum at the close of the elimination round as the Aces seek to force a rubber match for a semifinal seat.

The sixth-seed Aces are coming off two straight victories entering the quarterfinal round including a 122-119 win over NLEX last November 9.

Alaska is also well-rested as it is one of the few teams that didn’t have back-to-back games on consecutive occasions.

