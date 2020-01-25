TNT adds youth to frontline by signing free-agent Lervin Flores

TNT is adding youth to its aging frontline by securing 6-foot-5 forward Lervin Flores from the free-agent market.

KaTropa team manager Gabby Cui confirmed the signing of the 27-year-old forward from Masantol, Pampanga, whose old contract expired after the season.

Flores was picked by NorthPort ninth overall in the first round of the 2017 PBA Draft after his collegiate run with Arellano.

NorthPort traded Flores alongside Juami Tiongson and Joseph Gabayni to Columbian in exchange for Russel Escoto and Jerramy King just before the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup.

Flores averaged 1.6 points and 1.0 rebound in his time for the Dyip, playing only 5.3 minutes in the seven games he played in the third conference.

The midsized high-flyer now boosts a TNT frontcourt that also counts on Kelly Williams, Harvey Carey, Yousef Taha, Frank Golla, and Troy Rosario.

The signing comes like a breath of fresh air for TNT, which has gone on a guard-grabbing spree this offseason.

The KaTropa earlier acquired Simon Enciso and Ed Daquioag from trades, Jjay Alejandro from the free agent pool, and Kib Montalbo and Valandre Chauca from the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft.