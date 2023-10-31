Oftana, Ponferada activated by TNT for grudge match vs Chiba Jets

TNT seeks payback and a first ever win in EASL (East Asia Super League) history as it meets anew undefeated Chiba Jets on All Saints Day (Nov. 1) at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

The Tropang Giga will have added firepower going to the 7 p.m. match as Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Calvin Oftana and veteran big man Jewel Ponferada will finally suit up for the team.

Coach Jojo Lastimosa confirmed the activation of both Oftana and Ponferada, who were not around when the two teams clashed last Oct. 11 in Funabashi Arena in Japan, which the Jets won, 93-75.

The Jets arrived in the country on full force on Tuesday, bringing with them an undefeated 2-0 record which is top in Group A.

Last year’s B. League runner up will be led by imports Justyn Mutts and DJ Stephens, together with top gun Yuki Togashi.

The 30-year-old Togashi, who once suited up for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Summer League, was held to just two points during the game against TNT, but erupted for 38 points in the Jets’ 85-82 overtime win over the Taipei Fubon Braves last Oct. 18, including the game-winning three pointer.

TNT matched Chiba power for power during the first half of their first meeting, but lacking personnel – the team also played minus Mikey Williams, Roger Pogoy, Poy Erram, and Justin Chua – the Triple Giga lost steam when the Jets further stepped on the pedal gas in the third period on the way to the 18-point win.

“We played really well in the first half. We stayed with them, both offense and defense. But in the second half, we lost our stamina,” said Lastimosa of the game three weeks ago.

The Tropang Giga again will have the 1-2 combo of Quincy Miller and a well-rested Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who was coming off a stint with the Jordan national team in the FIBA World Cup and 19th Asian Games when he suited up straight for the team in the regional meet’s opening game for its Home And Away season.

Hollis-Jefferson, 28, who steered the franchise to the PBA Governors’ Cup championship early this year, finished with 15 points in the loss, but was held to just 22 percent shooting, including an 0-for-9 attempt from beyond the arc.

“I feel like with the two imports that we have, we have a better chance of competing here,” added Lastimosa, whose team hasn’t won in three EASL games so far stretching back to the Champions Week season last March.

