TnT acquires Simon Enciso from Alaska in trade for Mike DiGregorio

TNT and Alaska opened the year with a splash, swapping guards Simon Enciso and Mike DiGregorio.

The two teams consummated the deal on Monday, rejigging their rosters a little less than three months away from the opening of the new season and just weeks after TnT's campaign ended in the Governors Cup semifinals.

Enciso joins the KaTropa, marking his fourth team since being drafted in the second round of the 2015 PBA Draft.

The Fil-Am slasher has been a solid contributor for the Aces, netting 10.2 points on 33-percent three-point shooting, alongside 3.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds this season.

DiGregorio, meanwhile, has been shipped to Alaska just months after TNT acquired him from Blackwater last October in exchange for Brian Heruela.

The Fil-Italian sniper enjoyed a solid season with the Elite, averaging 11.6 points on a 42-percent shooting from threes, on top of 2.1 rebounds this year.

However, he saw his numbers drop as his minutes dipped in the KaTropa, where he only posted 3.4 points on a 26-percent clip from deep.

TNT also sent Alaska its 2023 second-round pick in the deal.