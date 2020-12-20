Juami Tiongson, Celda, Calvo sign short-term deals with Terrafirma

TERRAFIRMA is keeping its young core intact for the next PBA season.

The Dyip have began re-signing a couple of players for another tour of duty despite the team ending up with a 1-10 (win-loss) record in the recently-concluded Philippine Cup bubble.

Among those inked to fresh deal were guards Juami Tiongson, JP Calvo, and Reden Celda, together with big men Jeepy Faundo and Joseph Gabayni.

The uncertainty brought by the COVID-19 pandemic had most of the players signing just a one-year contract or even shorter.

Other players who have contracts expiring at the end of the year, such as Glenn Khobuntin and Rashawn McCarthy, are still in negotiations with management.

Tiongson emerged as the next best player of the Dyip during the season after main man CJ Perez. The 29-year-old guard out of Ateneo averaged 13.3 points, 3.09 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in all 11 games he played in the all-Filipino conference, where he also shot a high 40 percent from three-point range (21-of-53).

The Dyip again rode on the shoulders of Perez, who had an all-around averages of 24.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.

Unfortunately, the numbers were not enough to propel Terrafirma to the playoffs as it limped home with only a victory to show in the eliminations coming at the expense of Blackwater, 110-101.

Although it ended up tied with NorthPort Batang Pier for last place, Terrafirma clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft owing to the winner-over-the-other rule. The Batang Pier’s lone victory for the season came the Dyip’s expense, 107-96.