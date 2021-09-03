COLUMN: Tiongsanity takes the wheel for Dyip in giant-killing ride

CHICAGO - Through various product iterations since it joined the PBA in 2014, the franchise now known as Terrafirma Dyip has earned the notoriety of breaking down in the highway of competition.

In fact, it was business as usual when the team entered the semi-bubble in Bacolor, Pampanga and promptly ran straight into an 0-4 wall.

All of the sudden, from out of nowhere, a spark plug was lit and the usually unreliable Dyip got rid of its sputter and ran over corporate siblings San Miguel Beer (110-104) and Ginebra (95-90) in a span of 72 hours.

Naturally, it became breaking news. including here at SPIN.ph. Readers love David-slays-Goliath stories and news outlets are only too happy to serve it in sizzling, bold-fonted, silver platter headline.

I am ecstatic for Terrafirma as well.

Credit goes to Gov. Bobby Rosales for continuing to put a competitive unit on the floor. And hats off to coach Johnedel Cardel for willing the troops to fight despite a dismal 0-4 record.

But in the big picture grand scheme of things, my enthusiasm lags at 3 out of 10.

Bad teams beating good teams happens all the time. I've seen it myself on numerous occasions here in the NBA where a depleted Orlando Magic team can curse a bunch of Lakers on one given night .

Terrafirma's twin victories, a refreshing development in a news cycle poisoned by politics and rising Covid-19 cases, is nothing more than a temporary jolt of joy, a brief dalliance with excellence that may last one or two more games.

When the brake stops and the fun ride ends, it will be back to a familiar reality.

The Dyip are a bad team. I didn't say that per se, their work effort does.

Through six games in this 2021 Philippine Cup, Terrafirma is shooting just 38 percent from the field and 30 percent from 3. They average 25 fouls a game and only had 18 assists to show against 17 turnovers per.

It was indeed impressive for them to beat the Beerman and then follow it up with a triumph over the Gin Kings which broke what previously was an 0-16 losing spell against the league's most beloved quintet.

CAN THEY BEAT THOSE TEAMS AGAIN? SURE.

But not in a series, which is the proof of the pudding when it comes to real title contention.

While Terrafirma's turn at the front pages may be fleeting, I'd like to believe Juan Miguel Tingson is here to stay.

JuanMi was Tiongsanity out there, dropping 59 points while hitting 9-of-15 triples in the giant upset wins.

Apparently, those mega performances weren't a fluke. He had simply driven under the radar and was ready all along when the opportunity came.

In other words, he is a good driver in a bad car.

In pushing Dyip to a respectable 2-4 card, Tiongson averaged 18.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per.

Not yet a star but definitely a star in the making.

And I love it. So should you.

The PBA has gone stale with old names such as June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, Jayson Castro, L.A. Tenorio, et al.

It needs fresh faces and young talents to appease a shrinking fan base that their eroding league will be in capable hands once the the resident stars fade.

The Terrafirma Dyip have a five-star passenger in its midst.

I hope and pray they can keep him when the big teams with their big bucks come knocking.

