SAN Miguel has confirmed on Wednesday the devastating news regarding the injury of five-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo.

In a statement, the Beermen confirmed that the Cebuano giant suffered a fractured right tibia during the team's practice last Monday.

Fajardo went under the knife on Tuesday, ruling him out indefinitely.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

That means that the 6-foot-10 slotman won't be with San Miguel when it tries to make a run at a historic sixth straight all-Filipino championship, with the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup set to open on March 1.

The full statement from San Miguel:

San Miguel Beermen center June Mar Fajardo suffered a complete fracture on his right tibia during team practice last February 3.

He was immediately brought to a hospital, where assessment on the extent of his injury and initial treatment were made.

He underwent successful surgery last February 4 and will be scheduled to go through post-operation rehabilitation to allow him to recover at the soonest possible time.

During this rehabilitation phase, the team regrets that he won’t be able to play for the San Miguel Beermen in the Philippine Cup. June Mar, for his part, is also saddened that he may not be able to join any upcoming international competitions.

The San Miguel Beermen management is committed to ensuring that June Mar will get the best medical care, and would like to thank fans for the messages of concern and well wishes.