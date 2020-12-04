COLUMN: Time for 'The Blur' to step up and save TNT's season

CHICAGO - Entering tonight's Game Three of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals, the forecast looks brutal for TNT.

Bloody with a high chance of a sweep.

Already down 0-2, bleeding mostly from self-inflicted wounds that allowed Ginebra to steal Games One and Two, Tropang Giga might have to get off the canvas without their leading scorer.

Hindered by a left calf strain which he sustained in Game One, Bobby Ray Parks is a likely Game Three scratch. And even if he recuperates like a lion and suits up tonight, I doubt if he can do much with one tire compromised.

Without Parks again, TNT loses the 20.1 points. 8.2 points and 2.6 assists per game he averaged this conference.

Roger Ray Pogoy valiantly filled the hole with 38 points that all went for naught when Tropang Giga regurgitated a comfortable 15-point third-quarter lead as well as a seven-point cushion in the final 4:15.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

TNT would probably lean on Pogoy again in Game Three but expecting the Cebuano to replicate his recent explosion might be too big of an ask.

Pogoy nailed 13 of 22 field goals and 5 of 9 triples in Game Two. But with the defense now honing on him in Game Three, he'd probably come back to earth and shoot somewhere around his conference averages, which are 43 percent from the field and 31 percent from 3.

Continue reading below ↓

Pogoy will be required to be great again. But he can't do it alone.

The laundry list of things Tropang Giga need to do to win Game Three and get back in the series is long.

They need Jayson Castro to do better than 13 points and six assists. And he can't go 0-for-6 from deep again.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

They need Poy Erram and Troy Rosario to be more dominant in the paint on both sides of the floor.

And their bench must wake up. They must match the energy of the Gin Kings reserves who, led by Aljon Mariano and Prince Caperal, erupted for 40 points in Game 3..

Most importantly, a trap to slow down Stanley Pringle is highly recommended.

TNT is peering at a steep climb, but with some will and a little luck it can be navigated.

FAIR WHISTLE. The notion that Ginebra is getting assists from the refs is unfounded, at least in this Finals. Yes, there were close calls but nothing so egregious it decided the outcomes or undermined the integrity of the officiating.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

When the most popular team in the league wins as often as Ginebra does, it doesn't only bring championship trophies, it also births wild conspiracy theories.

"Play through it," yelled a voice from the TNT bench in the closing minutes of Game Two.

The Gin Kings should listen to the advice, too, and play through the nonsense noise as they put up the finishing touches of a diminished foe.