As Ginebra eyes sweep, Cone warns closing out a series is hard to do

BARANGAY Ginebra eyes a return trip to the PBA Governors Cup Finals when the reigning champion tries to finish off NLEX in their best-of-five semifinal series on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Kings go for the kill in the 6:35 p.m. game after taking a commanding 2-0 lead on Friday following a one-sided 104-94 win over the Road Warriors.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Coach Tim Cone played down the Kings' bid of a sweep, saying closing out a series is one of the toughest things to do.

But Ginebra has three chances at pulling this one off and make the finals of the season-ending meet for the second straight time

'It's going to be tough'

"I don't think about closing out. I know its going to be tough," said Cone. "Closing out games are always hard. There's always a desperation on the other side of the floor."

Though being desperate is not in the vocabulary of NLEX coach Yeng Guiao, he said a breakthrough win is all the Road Warriors needed to turn the series around.

Continue reading below ↓

"This is not yet over. Just one win can change the complexion of the series," he said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.