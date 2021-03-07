Tim Cone shares Outstanding Coach award with Topex Robinson

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone shared his Outstanding Coach of the Bubble award given by the PBA Press Corps Awards on Sunday to his counterpart at Phoenix Super LPG, Topex Robinson.

Cone personally received the award at the TV5 Media Center in Mandaluyong, his crowning glory to a bubble season that saw Ginebra lift the Philippine Cup and Robinson's Phoenix reach Game Five of the semifinals.

“I also want to thank one other person. He did such a tremendous job in the bubble coaching. I just want to acknowledge him and share this award with him and that’s Topex Robinson,” said Cone during his acceptance speech.

Under his guidance, the Fuel Masters finished second in the elimination round and fell one victory short of a maiden finals appearance after bowing to TNT in the final two games of their semifinal series.

Cone took notice.

“Topex just did a tremendous job with his team as well and so Topex, this one is for you as well. All the best,” said Cone.

