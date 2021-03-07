Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Mar 8
    PBA

    Tim Cone shares Outstanding Coach award with Topex Robinson

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago

    BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone shared his Outstanding Coach of the Bubble award given by the PBA Press Corps Awards on Sunday to his counterpart at Phoenix Super LPG, Topex Robinson.

    Cone personally received the award at the TV5 Media Center in Mandaluyong, his crowning glory to a bubble season that saw Ginebra lift the Philippine Cup and Robinson's Phoenix reach Game Five of the semifinals.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    “I also want to thank one other person. He did such a tremendous job in the bubble coaching. I just want to acknowledge him and share this award with him and that’s Topex Robinson,” said Cone during his acceptance speech.

    Under his guidance, the Fuel Masters finished second in the elimination round and fell one victory short of a maiden finals appearance after bowing to TNT in the final two games of their semifinal series.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Cone took notice.

      “Topex just did a tremendous job with his team as well and so Topex, this one is for you as well. All the best,” said Cone.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again