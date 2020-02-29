Tim Cone bares who he feels are PH Cup top contenders not named SMB, Ginebra

THE race for the title in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup will be the most wide-open in years, according to Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

Unlike in previous seasons where talk has always been about San Miguel and its strong chance of winning the Philippine Cup as well as in the following conferences, Cone said the injury to June Mar Fajardo has definitely given other teams a greater chance of winning titles this season.

Cone added even Ginebra’s own chance of securing a title this season is also affected by the absence of its resident big man Greg Slaughter, who decided to take a sabbatical after winning the Governors’ Cup.

“I think we have a lot of question marks and San Miguel has a lot of question marks,” said Cone.

“I think it’s a wide-open field probably for the first time in five or six years. This all-Filipino is up for grabs,” said Cone.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Cone also said any team can win a championship this time around due to the injuries and absences of key players for the coming season.

“I think there’s no decided favorite out there. And I say that in all honesty. In the past conferences, you are saying all that and then at the back of your mind, you are saying, well it’s still San Miguel. It’s still San Miguel,” said Cone.

Continue reading below ↓

Cone sees TNT, Magnolia, and Meralco as perhaps three of the favorites to win the Philippine Cup crown, but the gap between those teams and the others are not behind.

“I think that a team like NorthPort can step up and win a championship. Alaska, with Vic (Manuel) and the way Abu Tratter has been playing and the guards that they have. Obviously, TNT and Magnolia are going to be the favorites if there is a favorite. I think those two teams will be the favorites. NLEX has a really good preseason. There’s a lot of teams that are going to step up and play,” said Cone.

“I see Norman (Black) and of course, Meralco is going to be there with Almazan and their complete team. Meralco can very easily step up. I think Meralco, they can be favorites as well. If CJ Perez gets it going along with their rookie, they could make some noise. It could be any team,” Cone said.

Continue reading below ↓

For Cone, the team which gets going at the right time will become the champion.

“To me, it’s just whoever is playing well at the right time,” Cone said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Barangay Ginebra coach, however, made it clear that San Miguel is still a formidable opponent even without Fajardo.

“Without June Mar, San Miguel is still going to be a great team. Leo has won five consecutive all-Filipinos in a row so obviously, he knows what he is doing and he’s going to make the right adjustments. You can’t discount them at all. But I still think it’s a little bit wide open at this point,” said Cone.