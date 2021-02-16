Tim Cone says 'life so much easier' in PBA when Chot Reyes was with Gilas

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone said he benefited from Chot Reyes leaving the PBA to become the head mentor of Gilas Pilipinas.

Now that Reyes is back, Cone expects the competition and the chase for championships in the PBA to become a lot tougher.

“Chot and I have been at it for a long time,” Cone told The Game. “I was really happy that he coached Gilas. It was great that he was gone. That made my life so much easier.”

Cone could be right from a statistical standpoint.

Reyes actually had more titles than Cone from 2008 to 2012, the period where he was the head coach of TNT, with four compared to two. And when Reyes left for Gilas, Cone collected nine championships including the 2014 grand slam, the most by any coach during that period.

During that period though, Cone and Reyes are 1-1 win-loss in terms of finals series against each other.

Shortly after Reyes’ appointment, Cone said he is looking forward to the wars ahead when the two coaches collide again.

“I’m not saying that I missed those wars. I didn’t miss them at all. I got the short end of a lot of them but it’s going to come back,” said Cone.

While they are competitors on the basketball court, the two are also very close friends with Cone even instrumental in giving Reyes his biggest break as a coach when he was hired as assistant coach of Alaska.

“It’s hard when you are coaching against good friends. A lot of people know our wives work together and our wives are really close and Chot and I worked together for many years. It’s not easy. But that’s part of what we do so we will do it,” said Cone.

Reyes said their friendship dates back to their inter-village basketball league days where the games would be very physical. The former Gilas coach cherishes his relationship with Cone, being the coach that helped him break in the PBA.

“Our relationship, ironically, started in an actual on-court battle. We were competing against each other in the inter-village wars in Makati and that’s where we started. That’s where we met each other. We were fierce rivals. I mean, physically, nagtitirahan, nagsisikuhan rivals. So imagine to my surprise when I get a phone call from Tim asking if he could interview me for an assistant coaching job for Alaska then.”

“That’s where it started. I really owe my PBA coaching career to Coach Tim,” he said.

