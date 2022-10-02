Is Jeremiah Gray close to his Ginebra debut? Cone gives update

JEREMIAH Gray was finally in Barangay Ginebra jersey on Sunday night in a game against Meralco in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

But coach Tim Cone was quick to temper expectations of the rookie wingman suiting up for the Kings in the next game or two.

“He’s getting closer, but he’s not ready today. But he’s getting closer,” said Cone after the Gin Kings beat the Bolts, 99-91, to make it to the win column of the mid-season conference.

Gray suffered an ACL injury a year ago while playing in the PBA 3x3 tournament and is still undergoing strength and conditioning as he sets his sight on finally making his debut in Asia’s first ever play-for-pay league.

While he’s been constantly practicing with the Kings, the team has yet to gibe him the go signal to play.

“He wants to play really badly. He was telling everybody he wants to be in the lineup,” Cone disclosed.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“But we’re the one who’s holding him back,” added the champion coach. “It could be another week, it could be another two weeks, but we’re not sure. But he’s back to practice, he’s doing the most normal stuff that everybody else does. We try to be a little bit more careful with him.”

Watch Now

It was indeed, a surprise when the 6-foot-5 Gray showed up at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in a Ginebra uniform and appeared ready to go on board.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Cone said the sight of Gray in a playing jersey alone though, is already a good sign for the highly-touted rookie.

“He’s close and like what I’ve said, he’s chomping at the bit and if he had his way, he would have played tonight, But we wouldn’t let him,” said the 63-year-old mentor.

“But now at least he’s in uniform. So that’s something. One baby step.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.