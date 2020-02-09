Tim Cone says he had no idea of Greg Slaughter plan to take PBA sabbatical

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone said he was not aware of Greg Slaughter's plan to take a break from playing after his contract expired with the team recently.

Cone was on vacation when Slaughter made a shocking announcement on Instagram that he will take a break to work on aspects of himself.

Cone, however, said Ginebra plans to speak with him in the coming days.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

“I am out of town at the moment and I don't have any news on Greg at this time. We plan to speak with him and his agent over the next couple of days,” said Cone in an SMS message.

Slaughter announced his decision to take the break after six years with Barangay Ginebra. Picked first overall in the 2013 draft, Slaughter won four titles with the Gin Kings including the 2019 Governors’ Cup.

“Six years, four championships, a lifetime of experiences and memories. It’s been a fun ride being with this team. I will forever be proud to have played for Ginebra, a dream of mine that came true when they drafted me in 2013,” wrote Slaughter on his Instagram account.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Continue reading below ↓

The announcement came amid rumors of Slaughter being on the trading block, with NorthPort the reported destination in exchange for Christian Standhardinger.

Even with Slaughter’s decision to take a break, Barangay Ginebra still holds his rights unless he is released unconditionally or traded to another team.