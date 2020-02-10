Tim Cone eyes discussion with Greg Slaughter on indefinite break

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone clarified that he was aware of Greg Slaughter’s plan to take a break from basketball for the meantime.

And there’s one more thing that is truly clear in his mind – the absence of the 7-foot Slaughter will definitely have a big effect on the team’s bid to win the PBA Philippine Cup.

“Obviously, his absence in the All-Filipino would be a big blow to the team and his teammates,” said Cone on Monday.

It’s no secret Cone and the rest of the Kings are aiming for the PBA’s crown jewel shortly after the franchise secured a third Governors Cup championship in the last four seasons last month.

In a stunning move over the weekend, the 31-year-old center out of Ateneo announced through Instagram his decision to take an indefinite break from basketball after his contract with Ginebra expired.

His statement came in the wake of talks about a trade involving him and Christian Standhardinger of NorthPort.

Cone admitted Slaughter had brought the matter to him just before the team took a break for the season.

“Contrary to some reports, I did know Greg was contemplating taking a break from basketball,” said the Ginebra coach in clarifying an earlier statement he made while out of town about him not ‘having any news on Greg at this time.’

“We discussed it during our exit meeting immediately following the championship, and I hope to discuss it further in the next couple of days.”

Cone earlier mentioned about him and management planning to speak to Slaughter and his agent over the next couple of days about the matter.