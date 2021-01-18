Tim Cone says Ginebra 2020 success led to individual awards

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone hopes for more individual success in 2021 after four of his players won in the PBA 45th season Special Awards on Sunday.

Cone said he is happy that Stanley Pringle, Japeth Aguilar, Prince Caperal, and Scottie Thompson were recognized for their play in the 2020 Philippine Cup bubble.

Pringle captured the biggest individual prize in the bubble conference as he took home the Best Player of the Conference in a tight race. The Ginebra star also led the Elite Five selection.

After his conquest of the finals MVP in the 2019 Governors’ Cup, Aguilar joined Pringle as awardees in the Elite Five list, the de facto Mythical Five of the year after the PBA temporarily shelved the Leo Awards due to the truncated 2020 season.

Caperal bagged the Most Improved Player trophy after stepping up in the absence of Greg Slaughter in the bubble, while Thompson added the Sportsmanship Award to his growing list of accomplishments.

Cone said the individual success of the four players resulted from team goals being accomplished, which is why he looks forward to seeing his players win more awards in the near future.

“I'm genuinely proud and happy for our guys,” Cone said. “All those guys that won awards put in the work day to day and the awards are well-deserved.”

Aside from the four players, LA Tenorio also bagged an individual honor when his performance in the championship series against TNT last December led to a finals MVP recognition.

“Usually in the PBA, individual awards are often a function of team success so we're looking for more of both in the upcoming conference,” he added.

The Gin Kings will defend their Philippine Cup crown with the 2021 season being tipped to start in April.

