Where does Tim Cone rank current Ginebra team among his others?

OVER three decades and 25 championships later, the PBA's winningest tactician believes he may have saved his finest crop of talent for last.

Where does Tim Cone rank his current Ginebra team among others?

UNRIVALED TALENT

From coaching the likes of Abarrientos, Lastimosa, and Chambers in Alaska to the Yap-Pingris-Simon trio at B-Meg/San Mig Coffee, Tim Cone ranks his talent-loaded Ginebra squad today among his all-time greatest teams and shares his excitement on "scratching the surface of the potential" of his young guns.

"I think this [Ginebra] team, in terms of pure talent, I guess it might be one of the best that we've done," Cone told ex-PBA commissioner Noli Eala in his Power & Play program.

"Jamie [Malonzo] is obviously really athletic and Miah [Gray] also has some of that athleticism, especially with that length being very tall, but they are also both really young. There's still so much that they can do and learn and that's what's exciting about it all."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

BUILDING A LEGACY

The 65-year-old mentor also recognized how his veteran core propelled the storied franchise to even greater heights as they continue to build their own legacy, together with the team's future stars.

"In terms of athleticism, I've never coached a guy like Japeth [Aguilar] before throughout my career ... We also got L.A. [Tenorio] who's 38 and still the acknowledged leader on the floor, and Japeth just turned [36]. At some point, the veterans will move on and the younger guys will step up, and that's how you continue to build a team."

With an illustrious resumé like no other after 34 years and counting in the PBA, the four-time Coach of the Year bares his constant motivation day in and day out as a basketball mentor — harnessing growth on his players as a 'teacher' figure.

"Watching a young guy like Jamie Malonzo get better, watching a Scottie Thompson from where we got him to where he is now, watching guys grow together and the bonds they create — those are the things that excite me [as a coach], maybe because I always felt like a teacher more than anything else," said Cone.

Watch Now

The end may not be near just yet for Cone's winning legacy — the greatest for a head coach in the league's 48-year history — but the multi-titled tactician believes his record of all-time championship wins, like any other record, will soon be broken.

"I think all records are made to be broken. We all looked at Baby Dalupan's record and said there's no way anyone's gonna reach that until someone did. I think there's gonna be a young coach out there, maybe it's [Aldin] Ayo or someone else, maybe even a Norman Black can have a run and go [break the record]."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

GRAND SLAM OF SLAMS?

After fortifying Ginebra's championship pedigree in his current coaching stint, Cone was still quick to dismiss the possibility of replicating his Grand Slam feat for a third time in the near future as he only looks ahead to the task at hand and nothing farther than that.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"[The Grand Slam] is not something that we would even think or try to talk about. We don't even come into a conference talking about championships. I know it's hard to believe but we really try to focus on just the day-to-day [tasks] and what is right in front of us."