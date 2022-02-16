Tim Cone proud to be part of Alaska legacy, under Uytengsu mentorship

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone paid tribute to the Alaska franchise as he was also saddened with the team’s exit in the league after the 2021 season.

In a statement, Cone said he is grateful to Alaska as his accomplishments as PBA coach is because of his time with the Aces. Cone also thanked Alaska team owner Wilfred Uytengsu for his mentorship in his 23-year career with the Milkmen/Aces.

“I’m saddened by the news of Alaska’s exit from the PBA, but looking back, I’m extremely proud of my time (23 years) with Alaska where I made many lifetime friends amongst the player and staff. My coaching career grew up under the stewardship and friendship of Mr. Uytengsu, and I’m grateful for his mentoring. I am who I am as a coach and as person because of that,” said Cone.

Uytengsu announced on Wednesday morning that Alaska will be leaving the PBA and will play its final conference during the ongoing Governors’ Cup.

Under Uytengsu’s leadership, Alaska won 14 titles, 13 of which was won with Cone as coach including the 1996 grand slam backed by Johnny Abarrientos, Jojo Lastimosa, and Bong Hawkins.

The Barangay Ginebra coach said he is proud to be part of the franchise and Alaska’s absence will be missed in the league.

“Needless to say, it’s an end of an era. Alaska and those that led it will be sorely missed. It was a proud franchise with great successes and I was fortunate to be part of its legacy and culture. Going forward now without Alaska in the league will seem unnatural and I believe it will mark a time of great transition for the PBA,” said Cone.

