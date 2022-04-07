Cone sounds urgency to put 'terrible' Ginebra performance behind them

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone didn’t beat around the bush when he described the play of his team in Game One.

“Frankly, we were terrible,” said Cone a day after Ginebra lost to Meralco, 104-91, in Game One of the PBA Season 46 Governors’ Cup Finals - the two teams' fourth title series over the last five seasons.

The Gin Kings fell behind by as many as 21 points. They also allowed Meralco to shoot 51 percent from the field with Allein Maliksi and Tony Bishop combining for 42 points on 16-of-37 shooting to open the series.

“They were great,” Cone said, referring to Meralco. “They looked prepared and motivated. We looked as if we were taking a walk in the park.”

Losing Game One is actually nothing new for Ginebra in finals battles with Meralco. In 2016, the Kings dropped a 114-109 decision over the Bolts, and even trailed by a game after they also conceded a 107-103 loss in Game Three.

Ginebra out to avoid 0-2 hole

Barangay Ginebra though has never fell behind by two games during their tussle with Meralco in the finals, stressing the need for the Kings to capture Game Two on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“We are hoping we can turn that around in Game Two. Needless to say, we don’t want to fall into a 2-0 hole,” said Cone.

