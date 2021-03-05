Tim Cone named Outstanding Coach of Bubble by PBA Press Corps

TIM Cone was named the Outstanding Coach of the Bubble by the PBA Press Corps for steering Barangay Ginebra to the 2020 Philippine Cup championship.

Cone will formally receive the award during the awards ceremony set on Sunday at the TV5 Media Center.

The proceedings to be aired the following day on Cignal TV through PBA Rush. It will be held under a virtual setting, and only a few will be present in the actual site.

Cone and the Gin Kings ruled the 45th season’s only conference held inside a bubble in Clark, Pampanga by beating TNT in five games for their first all-Filipino title in 13 years.

Cone found a way to keep Ginebra competitive early in the conference despite having Japeth Aguilar and LA Tenorio far from game shape due to varying issues. The Gin Kings also had to make adjustments with Greg Slaughter deciding to take a sabbatical for the 2020 season.

By the end of the conference, Ginebra was lifting the Perpetual Trophy with Tenorio being named the Finals MVP and Stanley Pringle capturing the Best Player of the Conference award a few weeks later.

Aside from Cone, other major awardees for the season included PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, who won the Mr. Executive honor for the successful staging of the bubble.

Winners in 2019 will also be feted including the Baby Dalupan Coach of the Year winner Leo Austria of San Miguel and PBA chairman Ricky Vargas, winner of the Danny Floro Executive of the Year honor.