Cone keeps mum in Ginebra's first practice amid uncertainty over Slaughter

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone politely begged off from being interviewed after the first practice of the Gin Kings on Wednesday.

Team manager Reyboy Rodriguez told waiting reporters after Wednesday’s practice at The Upper Deck that Cone won’t be available for an interview.

Cone presided over Wednesday’s practice, the first for Barangay Ginebra since winning the 2019 PBA Governors’ Cup finals against Meralco last month.

Much of the talk, however, during the offseason was the sudden decision of Ginebra big man Greg Slaughter to take a break from basketball after six years with the Gin Kings.

Slaughter’s decision came after the big man’s contract with Barangay Ginebra expired following the conquest of Barangay Ginebra of the Governors’ Cup.

A few weeks ago, Cone said he was aware of Slaughter's plan and will speak to him about the decision upon the former's return from a US trip.

The Gin Kings are eyeing to capture the Philippine Cup crown, a title the team have yet to win since the 2006-2007 season.