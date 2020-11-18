Cone memories of losing 1-0 leads flashing back as Ginebra takes opener vs Meralco

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone knows all too well that a runaway Game One victory is nothing if the Gin Kings are unable to get the job done at the end of the series.

Ginebra took the series opener in dominating fashion after beating Meralco, 96-79, for a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five affair on Wednesday.

There will definitely be no complacency on the part of the Gin Kings more so since Cone still has fresh memories of a 1-0 lead gone wrong.

“The only thing I’m thinking about right now,” said Cone during the postmatch press conference, “is I remember we went into a Magnolia series a year or two ago. “

"We were favored and we won Game One and we were all sitting nice and pretty and then Magnolia swept us three games in a row in the semifinals and went on to play San Miguel in the championship,” said Cone.

Perhaps Cone was actually referring to last year’s Philippine Cup quarterfinal match-up against Magnolia, a best-of-three affair, in which Ginebra captured Game One before losing the next two games.

The Gin Kings won Game One by 11 points, but the Hotshots beat them by an average margin of 21 points in the following two matches and eventually placed runner-up to San Miguel in the finals.

“That’s fresh in my mind. That’s fresh in our mind, our collective mind. This game is nice to get but we’ve been in this situation before,” said Cone.

Despite the runaway win, Cone still sees Meralco the same thing he said prior to the series, a toughest version they’ve faced over the past years, and is expecting a big bounce back from the Bolts in Game Two on Friday.

“Meralco is a team on a mission. We interrupted that for one day but hopefully, we continue to interrupt it,” said Cone.

