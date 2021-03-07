Tim Cone, Leo Austria receive top coach trophies in PBAPC awards

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone and San Miguel's Leo Austria formally received their trophies for best coach over the past two years during the PBA Press Corps Awards Night on Sunday held at the TV5 Media Center in Mandaluyong.

Cone was adjudged by the scribes as the Outstanding Coach of the Bubble, while Austria got the distinction as the 2019 winner of the Baby Dalupan Coach of the Year trophy.

The two personally received their awards at the TV5 Media Center, where a limited number of awardees and officials from both the PBA and the Press Corps were present. The rest attended the awarding rites virtually.

Cone took the award for leading Barangay Ginebra to the championship in last year’s Philippine Cup bubble conference held in Clark, Pampanga.

Austria, meanwhile, won the trophy after steering San Miguel to two championships during the 2019 season.