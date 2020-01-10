Tim Cone laments Ginebra 'just a poor defensive team tonight'

LUCENA - Tim Cone loved the way Barangay Ginebra battled back from a deep hole to give Meralco a big scare in the homestretch of Game 2.

But then again, he stressed that won't be enough for the Kings if they hope to win this PBA Governors' Cup championship series that is now tied at one-game apiece.

"We battled back which I'm proud of but that's not going to be enough for this series. Being proud of the guys is not going to win the series for us. We've got to do more," said Cone as he hurriedly left together with the rest of the Kings for the team bus for the four-hour trip back to Manila.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

The Kings rallied from a 19-point second-quarter deficit that just fell short in the endgame as Meralco eked out a 104-102 win before an overflow crowd at the Quezon Convention Center on Friday night.

The 'never-say-die' spirit of which Ginebra is known for was obviously in display, but featured none of the defensive stops Cone was looking for.

"We're just a poor defensive team tonight," lamented Cone.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

The Bolts made the Kings pay for that poor defense, torching them for a PBA Finals franchise record of 16 three-pointers, including five by Baser Amer and four from John Pinto.

Ginebra just managed to made its way back after employing what Cone referred to as a 'gimmicky defense.'

"But that's not going to do it for the whole series. We've got to get better defensively," he said.

Cone is not about to take away anything from the Bolts, who he said shot the ball really well.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"They got a lot of good shots from Nico Salva and the other guys. What can I say? They played really well and we did not play well," said the Ginebra coach.

For Cone and the rest of his coaching staff, this one's going to be a long night.

"We've got to go back to the drawing boards and figure what's going on," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

The Kings have less thab 48 hours to do that as Game 3 is set on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.