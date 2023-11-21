Cone, Lastimosa give a nod to Chot after receiving highest honors

TIM Cone and Jojo Lastimosa paid tribute to Chot Reyes after they were awarded the two biggest individual distinctions by the PBA Press Corps on Monday night.

Cone was awarded as the Coach of the Year for the fourth time for leading Barangay Ginebra to a successful 47th season that saw the crowd favorites win the import-laden Commissioner’s Cup.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Lastimosa captured Executive of the Year honors for leading TNT to the Governors’ Cup in his capacity as both team manager and head coach in lieu of Reyes, who focused on his role as Gilas Pilipinas coach at the Fiba World Cup.

Both Cone and Lastimosa recognized the contribution of Reyes to their careers.

“I do want to say a thank you to someone who really helped me on this journey especially towards the Asian Games and that’s coach Chot,” said Cone in his acceptance speech during the awards rites held at the Novotel where he received the Baby Dalupan trophy from last year's winner Reyes.

“He brought me on to the World Cup team and that just kinda opened up everything for me. It was a tremendous experience, a learning experience, learning from him, learning from the coaches who we were up against, and that kinda changed my whole perspective on coaching, and I owe it to you, Chot, and I really thank you for that.”

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Cone was also awarded by the PBA Press Corps the Presidential Award as part of the Gilas Pilipinas team that won the gold in the Asian Games for the first time in 61 years.

Cone thanks Reyes

“He gave me his blessing when I went to go coach the Asian Games and kept pushing me to do it. I appreciate all that support,” said Cone.

Lastimosa also made mention of Reyes after accepting the Danny Floro Executive of the Year, being together since their Ateneo days to his final years as a player in the PBA with the Sunkist/Pop Cola before reuniting at TNT.

“Chot and I go a long way back. For some reason, we cannot be separated from each other,” said Lastimosa.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Lastimosa also praised Reyes for his job with Gilas Pilipinas in the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

“We always got each other’s back. He is getting all this flak and even right now, I still feel that Chot should be given more props for steering Gilas to the best performance ever by the country [at the World Cup]. But again, I’m just glad that I’m there for him to support him.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Right now, I’m going back to my old job because eventually, he is going to return. I’m going to be there to support him,” said Lastimosa.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph