BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone expressed concerns over health issues to key players heading into the finals of the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Cone bared Arth Dela Cruz is nursing once again a groin injury, while Joe Devance, Mark Caguioa, and Jared Dillinger have also been hurt in their preparation for the finals series against Meralco.

“A lot of it is going to be about health for us,” said Cone, referring to his concerns in the coming finals series. “Arth is not healthy and that hurts, Joe hasn’t been healthy and he is a big body that we can throw at Durham if he can get healthy.”

“Mark Caguioa is not healthy and we are still waiting on Jared a little bit. We will see what Jared can do against his former team,” said Cone.

On Friday, Dela Cruz only participated in workouts and didn’t join the full practice, its first in preparation for the tussle against Meralco.

“He has a groin pull that was the same one he had earlier in the conference where he missed a month or two. We are hoping it’s not as bad. He is out in practice. He is doing therapy and weight training because he can’t do anything.

“It’s a day-by-day thing. We are not going to say he is out of the series. We just don’t know when he is going to be back in terms of if it’s going to be three days, five days, Game Three, Game Five, we don’t know,” Cone said.

“Groin pulls are really hard to diagnose and decide how long they are. The last time, they said it was a Grade One strain and he will be back in three days. It turned out to be seven weeks. You just never know,” said Cone.

Cone said Devance is still groping for form after suffering a knee injury to start the conference, while Dillinger has a quad injury sustained while he was with Meralco.

Cone though is confident other players can step up for Ginebra’s cause in the finals series.

“We have guys who can step up. Jared can step up, Aljon played great in the last series so we have some guys who can step in,” said Cone.