Cone says Scottie Thompson 'just didn’t have any quit in him'

ANTIPOLO – Sunday marked one of the biggest crowds to attend a PBA game during the pandemic, most of them there for Barangay Ginebra.

The Gin Kings didn't disappoint.

Ginebra hacked out an emotional 112-107 victory over the Dyip in the PBA Season 46 Governors Cup after storming back from a 22-point deficit - thanks to Scottie Thompson's impressive all-around game.

“If this has been a bubble game, we don’t win,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone. “But with the fans, we got a chance.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Cone said fans got into it thanks to Thompson, who had 20 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists. More that his triple double, it was his relentless effort in crashing the boards and defense that got the crowd into the game.

Justin Brownlee, Christian Standhardinger, and Japeth Aguilar were major recipients of Thompson’s assists as they combined for 74 points. Thompson also dished out the pass to Standhardinger for the twinner that put Ginebra up, 110-107.

Continue reading below ↓

No quit in Scottie

“He was everywhere and doing everything. He was the one guy who didn’t have any quit in him. He kept fighting and fighting and it became contagious to the team and it became contagious to the fans. He willed us to this win,” said Cone.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Thompson said the fans made a big difference in the game. He had 13 points in the third quarter alone to keep Ginebra in the contest.

“Naunahan kami nung first half pero pinakita namin ‘yung never-say-die spirit namin. First time namin makita uli ‘yung mga Ginebra fans dito so kailangan naming sipagan sa second half para bigyan sila ng magandang laro,” said Thompson.

Cone admitted he felt the team lacked energy, perhaps due to back-to-back games against Blackwater and Terrafirma, two of the lowly teams in the league.

Cone said he is glad that the fans also helped bring that energy in the game.

Continue reading below ↓

“There are multiple reasons. For whatever reasons, we didn’t come out and play with the energy that we need to play,” said Cone.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“As a coach, you don’t hear them as much as the players do. But you can see the players lifted. Coaches are so focused and they try to shut everything else,” Cone said.

“When we started to make that comeback and cut it down to 11, 10, you could start feeling the fans really getting into the game and the players lifted,” said Cone.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.