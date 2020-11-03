Cone thankful to Pringle and Co. for saving the day after 'failed experiment'

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone is relieved that his players led by Stanley Pringle saved him from a three-game slide in the PBA bubble.

The Gin Kings ended their two-game losing slump on Tuesday thanks to Pringle, who had 31 points and 10 rebounds in his best game in a Ginebra uniform in the 87-81 win over Alaska.

“Stanley is the most consistent player in the league, much less Ginebra,” a grateful Cone said. “It’s such a luxury to have a guy like Stanley on your team who can do so many things.”

Cone admitted he was ready to take the blame for an impending defeat after the Gin Kings were outplayed by the Aces in the first half to trail, 40-34, at the break.

“We played terrible in the first half and that was totally on me if we had lost this game," he said. "I was already writing my own obituary at halftime because we tried out some new concepts which we only had a couple of days to prepare for and we weren’t comfortable at all running it in that first half and it showed.

"The shots we were getting weren’t the normal shots we are getting on our offense,” added Cone.

Fortunately for Cone, the Gin Kings made adjustments by going back to their usual style of play. That led to a 27-16 assault in the third quarter before Pringle took over in the fourth to wrap up a six-point victory.

Cone was full of praise for his Fil-Am starting guard.

“The great thing about Stanley is he is not a spoiled superstar. He doesn’t think about himself at any moment. He is really easy, follows instructions, he does all the work, shows up at every practice. He just doesn’t have a superstar attitude, plus, he will take on the tough defensive assignment,” Cone said.

“He is such a real luxury to have on the team. We can go to him in big moments throughout the game and he will respond. We have great confidence in him,” he added.

Cone is also glad that other players stepped up.

“We went back to playing Ginebra basketball in the second half. We went back to what we’ve been doing the last couple of years. And thankfully, the players saved me. If we had lost that game, that would have been totally, totally on me.

"Now that they’ve won it, it’s totally, totally on them. They really saved my back end on this one,” said Cone.