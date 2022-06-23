How Jimmy Alapag's G League foray opened door for Tim Cone

TIM Cone wouldn't be in a position to get experience in the NBA Summer League if not for Jimmy Alapag.

Cone said a conversation with Miami Heat coach Erik Spolestra three years ago about former PBA MVP Alapag getting a coaching break in the US opened the door for him. Alapag is now an assistant coach of the Kings’ G League affiliate.

“I have to thank Jimmy Alapag, really. Because it all started with Jimmy. Jimmy got that job with Sacramento that we are all thrilled for him about. And then, Coach Spo, he found out about Jimmy. We were in conversation and he said, ‘Why don’t you do that with us?’ I was like, ‘I never got an invitation,’” Cone said.

“I never had a chance. If I ever got a chance, I’ll dive for it if I could. And he said, ‘we will try to work it out next year.’ And that was the year before the pandemic.”

After delays due to the pandemic and his commitments with Barangay Ginebra in the PBA, Cone hopes to finally get his chance this year. If plans don't change, he'll serve as an assistant coach in four games with the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer League.

Incidentally, Alapag was part of Cone's coaching staff at Gilas Pilipinas in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games where the former TNT star's experience coaching Alab in the Asean Basketball League came in handy.

