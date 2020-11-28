Why Tim Cone believes Ginebra is the 'slight underdog' vs TNT

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone sees his team as the slight underdog in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup Finals against TNT even though the Kings finished the eliminations as the top seed.

Cone said TNT has been tagged as one of the favorites to win the PBA title even before the league’s bubble inside the Smart Clark Giga City kicked off.

That belief hasn’t changed even in the finals and not even Ginebra’s win over TNT, 85-79, in their elimination round game last November 8 can change Cone’s perspective ahead of the best-of-seven series starting on Sunday.

“They were the favorite team I think heading into this bubble. They showed that from the very beginning. I don’t think anybody thinks anything less of them,” said Cone.

“I think they’ll be the favorites and I think we will go in the slight underdogs as opposed to this series (Meralco) where we were a little bit favored. I think we will be a little bit as an underdog even though we were the number one seed,” Cone added.

Cone’s reason for his assessment? Jayson Castro.

The Ginebra coach expects Castro to be a handful the Gin Kings, even though the two-time best guard of Asia is only the third leading scorer for TNT this season with his 16.47 points a game behind Bobby Ray Parks and RR Pogoy.

Cone recalled his team having a challenging time defending Chris Newsome, a player that nearly has the same speed, quickness, and ability as Castro.

Castro, of course, is a different animal.

“They are playing great basketball, they are well-coached, and they have Jayson," said the multi-titled coach. "Jayson is a difference maker. We had a really hard time trying to control Chris Newsome in this series. He played a hell of a series and that scares us a little bit because, as great as Chris is, Jayson takes it to another level.”

“I hope we can try to figure out a way to control him. Talk ‘N Text is going to be really hard,” said Cone.