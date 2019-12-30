Cone warns his former player Maliksi is someone Ginebra should be worried about

ALLEIN Maliksi and Tim Cone cross paths in the 2019 PBA Governors Cup Finals, five years after the two won a grand slam together with San Mig Coffee.

Being familiar with Maliksi and seeing how he has developed over the years, Cone believes his former ward will be one of the players to watch out for if Barangay Ginebra wants to beat Meralco in the 2019 Governors’ Cup finals.

Cone said Maliksi has the ability to change the complexion of a game, as proven in Game Five of the Bolts' semifinal series against TnT KaTropa where he had 11 points off the bench in Meralco’s 89-78 victory.

“He is going to be one of the guys that we really have to be careful with,” said Cone. “He is the kind of guy that can change the game very quickly as he did in Game Five. He came off the bench and changed the game and changed the whole momentum of the game. He has that same capability.”

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Freddie Dionisio

Cone is happy with how Maliksi has improved over the years especially after suffering two ACL injuries over his career, the second one during his time with the San Mig Coffee franchise.

“Allein and I have always had a great relationship. I brought him to Purefoods, he had just recovered from the ACL and we got him and he had another ACL. Parang Arth Dela Cruz na we had to wait for him for more than a year before he can join the team and get back into rhythm.”

Continue reading below ↓

“It was difficult for him because he was rehabbing and trying to find his game at that time. He was still coming off a second ACL injury. He was still a little tentative,” said Cone.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Cone, however, said it was after he transferred to Barangay Ginebra to coach the team that Maliksi was able to develop his game.

Continue reading below ↓

“Right before I moved to Ginebra, he just started to really pick up his game. He was really starting to come together. And I think he came to a lot of realizations at that point about how the game should be played, how he should be as a teammate. Those are the things that he had to worked on those points.”

“Now that I watch him play, he has all of those in it. He is taking that great talent and now added to that of being a good teammate and playing for his team, he has really elevated his game. You can see it happening in Blackwater and you can see that he is very happy with Meralco,” said Cone.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Cone said it is also obvious that Maliksi is glad to be in a great position to win a title with Meralco.

“He is jacked up, he is ready to play every game, he’s so skilled, he’s so much fun to watch … He is the guy we have to be worried about but he is also the guys that I have a great relationship with. He texts me, we talk on the phone once in a while. We stayed in touch,” Cone said.