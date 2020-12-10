Scottie Thompson turns emotional as he offers title to late grandma

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Scottie Thompson knows his grandmother is smiling somewhere up there.

Shortly after bagging the PBA Philippine Cup bubble championship, the fifth-year guard was quick to offer the title to his late granny who passed away during the middle of this special bubble season.

“Lola kung saan ka man ngayon, para sa iyo talaga ito,” said Thompson just moments after Barangay Ginebra clinched the all-Filipino crown with an 82-78 win over TnT Tropang Giga in Game 5 of on Wednesday night at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

“Sana patuloy mo akong suportahan.”

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Thompson finished with six points, seven rebounds, and three assists as he had the tough task of trying to contain TnT Tropang Giga gunner Roger Pogoy in the series-clinching win.

Just after her grandmother passed away during the middle of the eliminations, Thompson vowed to help the Kings win their first Philippine Cup title in 13 years.

Continue reading below ↓

“Hinihintay ko talaga yung moment na ito. Yung pangako ko sa kanya na io-offer ko yung championship, very thankful ako kay God na binigyan niya ako ng chance na maibigay ito sa lola ko,” said the guard out of University of Perpetual Help.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Even after he exits the bubble, his grandmother will be in Scottie’s priority list.

“Pagkatapos nito, uuwi ako sa amin para mabisita ko siya,” said Thompson.