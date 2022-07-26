Scottie Thompson not counting Kings out: ‘Far from over ito’

SCOTTIE Thompson is taking to heart Barangay Ginebra’s never-say-die mantra.

Although down against the Meralco Bolts, 1-0, in their short best-of-three PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals series, the reigning league MVP doesn’t see the Kings just going to roll over and die against a team they have regularly beaten in the past.

“I think far from over ito,” was his curt reply when asked about the scenario of the Kings needing to win two-in-a-row to against the Bolts to advance in the semifinals.

Ginebra found itself in an unlikely situation following its 93-82 loss to Meralco in the opener of their series Sunday.

Thompson was among the few bright spots for the Kings in the blowout loss, top scoring for 29 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field, including 5-of-12 from deep.

He also had 10 rebounds and three assists.

But the Bolts appeared to have let Thompson get his points and concentrated on shutting down the other Ginebra scorers, especially LA Tenorio who was held scoreless on 0-of-5 shooting after averaging 10.0 points and 5.1 assists in the entire eliminations.

Thompson acknowledged the Bolts for doing their homework.

“Credit sa game plan nila,” he said. “But we have to trust our coaching staff, kaming lahat we need to trust each other.

“The best way for us is to learn from that game and adjust in the next game. Good thing we have time to adjust kasi malayo pa yung Game 2.”

The second game of the series will be held Friday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

