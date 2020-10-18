LOOK: Scottie, Mariano back in weights room shortly after Ginebra win

CLARK FREEFORT – Maximizing their time inside the PBA bubble, Scottie Thompson and Aljon Mariano went straight to the gym after Barangay Ginebra’s game against Meralco.

As the rest of the Kings proceeded to their respective rooms at the Quest Hotel for a late dinner, Thompson and Mariano still found time to train in the weights room.

Usually no team is booked for gym work at night time, giving Thompson and Mariano the chance to have the room all to themselves.

And to think they played major minutes in the Kings’ 105-91 win at the Smart 5G-powered Angeles University Foundation gym that gave them a share of the Philippine Cup lead along with TnT Tropang Giga and Rain or Shine.

Thompson suited up for 28 minutes and finished with seven points, six rebounds, and five assists, while Mariano, one of Thompson’s pals and roommate, played 25 minutes and had eight points, five rebounds, and two assists.

The two were part of coach Tim Cone’s starting unit along with Stanley Pringle, Prince Caperal, and rookie Arvin Tolentino.