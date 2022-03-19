Scottie makes up for lost opportunity after missing PH Cup playoffs

SCOTTIE Thompson was just making up for lost time.

The high-flying wingman missed playing in the quarterfinals of the last Philippine Cup at the Bacolor bubble, where Barangay Ginebra was booted out by TNT in the quarterfinals.

Scottie Thompson on Ginebra vs TNT decider

Thompson was placed in the league’s health protocol list in the final stretch of the eliminations, and skipped the playoffs where the eighth-seeded Kings need to beat the Tropang Giga twice in a row to advance to the semis.

The Kings quickly went down in the first volley of fire against coach Chot Reyes and the Tropang Giga, who went on and won the championship.

But not this time, though

Thompson said he’s driven to atone for the opportunity he missed and delivered a near triple-double as the Kings returned the compliment and eliminated the Tropang Giga for a seat in the Governors’ Cup semifinals.

“Ako personally, nasa utak ko motivated ako coming into this series kasi last bubble wala ako nun,” said the 28-year-old guard out of Perpetual Help.

“Hindi ako nakalaro ng quarterfinals (nun), yun, extra motivation sa akin coming to this series.”

Thompson finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and an assist shy of completing another triple-double for a Ginebra side that is trying to defend the title it last won in 2019.

But while he did help the Kings even things out with the Tropang Giga, Thompson said this should not be enough for the team to lower its guard.

“For now, wala pa kaming na-achieve being the defending champions ng conference na ito,” he said.

“Kailangan din naming lumaban siyempre para sa mga fans and para sa sarili namin.”

