    Sun, Apr 3
    PBA

    Scottie in perfect position to win first-ever BPC award

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    Scottie Thompson attacks the NLEX defense.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    SCOTTIE Thompson put himself in a perfect position to win a first ever PBA Best Player of the Conference award after being named among the official candidates for the coveted individual award.

    The high-flying Barangay Ginebra guard joins Robert Bolick of NorthPort, Matthew Wright of Phoenix, Arwind Santos also of NorthPort, and TNT rookie Mikey Williams among the top five contenders for the top honor to be handed out in Game 4 of the PBA Governors' Cup Finals.

    Thompson is the only BPC candidate who is still in contention for the championship after the Kings advanced to the finals of the season-ending conference opposite the Meralco Bolts.

    He currently ranked second to Bolick in the statistical race with 35.0 statistical points.

    The NorthPort star remains entrenched on top with 39.9 SPs built behind a league-leading 21.8 points, 8.8 assists, and 2.2 steals.

      Wright occupies third spot with 33.6, followed by Santos (33.5), and Williams (32.6).

      Thompson averaged 12.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in the semifinals where the defending champions ousted the NLEX Road Warriors in four games to make the Govs Cup finals for the fourth time in its last five editions.

