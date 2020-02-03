Thirdy, Santi, Pasaol risk PBA draft ban owing to this little-known rule

PLAYERS eligible for the PBA Rookie Draft cannot just take their time and expect the league to wait for them.

The league reiterated two key rules that haven't been given much attention but hold a big say on situations concerning incoming rookies and draft picks.

The first one involved the possible total ban from the league of players already eligible for draft but chose to skip the proceedings for two straight years.

The other one calls for a seven-year ban on all first-round rookie picks who have pending offers from their mother ballclubs but refused to sign a deal.

Continue reading below ↓

Commissioner Willie Marcial brought up the matter to make the rule clear especially after a number of players skipped last year's draft despite already eligible to play in the league.

UAAP Finals MVP Thirdy Ravena, Alvin Pasaol, and Santi Santillan are among the players who are already eligible for the PBA but opted not to apply for the last draft.

Ravena was the consensus top pick of the last draft until he begged off to consider offers to play overseas, primarily in Japan or Australia.

Pasaol and Santillan passed on the last draft to focus on 3x3 basketball.

The three need to apply in next year's rookie draft or else become the first to be meted an outright ban for skipping the draft for two straight seasons.

Continue reading below ↓

Marcial said the wisdom behind the rule is to prevent incoming rookies - especially the potential top picks - from choosing the teams they want to play for.

"Unfair naman siyempre na itong si star player ayaw munang magpa-draft this year kasi ayaw niya doon sa team na posibleng makakuha sa kanya sa draft," explained Marcial.

"Yan ang essence nung rule na yan," he added.

Then there's the seven-year ban on top rookie picks who refused to sign with the teams that own their signing rights despite a pending offer on the table.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Bobby Ray Parks is the prime example of that rule after he was picked No. 2 overall by Blackwater in the 2018 draft.

The Elite reportedly offered the Fil-Am guard with a three-year max deal which he turned down.

But following a talk with the commissioner, Parks didn't lose time to agree on a two-conference deal with the team.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

"Sinabihan ko siya about the rule. May isang game sa MoA na nagpunta siya and nakipag-usap siya sa akin," said Marcial, recalling the conversation he had with Parks at around the time he was through with his duty at Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball Leagur (ABL).

Continue reading below ↓

Parks has since been traded to TnT Katropa and the two conference contract already expired last January. He is now negotiating for a new deal with TnT management.