Thirdy Ravena complies with PBA requirement to avoid 'draft dodger' ban

THIRDY Ravena's camp has already sent a letter to the PBA board of governors explaining the player's decision to continue campaigning as an import in Japan's premier pro league.

The letter, sent to the PBA office on Wednesday, explained Ravena's side since the multi-year contract extension with San-En NeoPhoenix will keep him from joining the league's rookie draft.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial also confirmed that he was able to talk to Ravena straight from Japan to straighten up the issue.

"Nakausap naman natin si Thirdy at pinaliwanag niya na sa tingin niya, mas may igagaling pa siya doon," the amiable executive told SPIN.ph.

"Ang dami nangyari sa season niya dun mula sa COVID hanggang sa injuries kaya gusto pa niyang patunayan ang sarili niya."

Ravena's new contract will see him play in the B.League until at least the 2022-23 season. That necessited the letter to the board explaining his decision to skip the draft in the coming seasons.

Under the contentious league rule, players who opt to skip the draft two years after their last playing year in college risk being handed a ban.

The 6-foot-3 high-flyer, who last suited up for Ateneo in the 2019 UAAP season, had to clear the air with the pro league to avoid being tagged as a "draft dodger."

The letter should allay fears for the 24-year-old Ravena, who is projected to be a top pick once he decides to join the PBA Rookie Draft.

For now, though, he will stay in Japan as he seeks a redemption season with San-En.

The Filipino import averaged 9.1 points on 36-percent shooting, alongside 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.8 minutes of action across 18 games as he dealt with an injury-riddled first year in the Land of the Rising Sun.

As for the PBA, Marcial said that the league only wishes Ravena well as he continues to fly the country's flag overseas.

"Kinongratulate natin si Thirdy at we wish him well doon sa Japan," he said.

