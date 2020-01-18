Third time unlucky in PBA Finals, Allen Durham vows to keep trying

THIRD time unlucky in the PBA Finals, Meralco import Allen Durham isn't giving up on his PBA title dream.

"I'm determined to win a championship," he said after Meralco once again settled for a bridesmaid finish to Ginebra in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup. "With these guys, they really grew and be my brothers and they deserve one, too."

Unfortunately, the Bolts settled for the silver once again, falling to the Gin Kings in the season-ending conference for the third time in four seasons.

Ever the gentleman, Durham knew that just like in their past duels, Ginebra just had the number of Meralco.

"Ginebra was the better team this series," he said on the heels of its 105-93 Game Five defeat on Friday.

"We definitely had opportunities," the three-time Best Import said. "Game One, we had an opportunity. In Game Three, we had opportunities, but we just didn't really capitalize and didn't get some of the 50-50 things."

"Hats off to them. You know, they played all the games tough. Even in the game that we did win, they played tough all the way to the buzzer, so congratulations to them."

It just didn't help that Meralco lost Raymond Almazan in Game Three, which certainly changed the complexion of this series.

Durham himself acknowledged how huge of an impact the Bataan native would have had in this series, saying: "He definitely would've helped us with our rebounds. He really got a lot of offensive rebounds and second chance points and stuff like that."

"That's why we got Raymond, because he was cleaning it up for us. If I helped over, he was there to clean it up and we've been doing that all conference. So to lose a player of that caliber definitely hurt us."

Durham may have been left weeping anew, but his drive to be at the top never changes.

And he's not ruling out another go-round with Meralco, hoping that the next time he's in this position, he'll be the one smiling and hositing the championship trophy.

"I just want to be a champion. It wouldn't matter who it was against. We'll get back in the gym and we're going to try our luck again. We'll keep coming until we get that breakthrough," he said.

"Obviously, we gotta let some time pass and we'll talk with the management, but I'm definitely still hungry."